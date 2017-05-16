Nintendo Switch is dus razend populair, zoveel is zeker. Zou het stiekem niet kriebelen bij Sony PlayStation en Microsoft om met een gelijkaardige console op de proppen te komen? Eén bedrijf, genaamd Curved/labs, besloot om een concept te maken van hoe de PlayStation “Switch” er zou kunnen uitzien.

Het concept is uiteraard van Curved.de, dat het toestel de naam Sony Playman meegeeft. In de video zien we hoe het toestel er zou uitzien, hoe het werkt, op welke wijze het inspeelt op de behoeftes van de PlayStation-gamer, enzovoort.

“The Playman won’t be used in just two modes – handheld or TV docking station – but offers three possible fields of use. The device can either be connected to the TV via HDMI or, with attached controllers, be used as a handheld console. But furthermore a large, fully adjustable and above all robust joint allows for a comfortable solution to play while being out and about, without having to suffer from tired arms from holding up the weight of the whole handheld console.”

Aangezien de PS Vita toch (te) jong gestorven is, kan het Sony (of Microsoft) misschien alsnog op ideeëen brengen?