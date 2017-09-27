r
Trailer Star Wars Battlefront 2 doet hype weer aanwakkeren

wo 27/09/2017
Randy
Een nieuwe trailer van Star Wars Battlefront 2 doet de hype weer aanwakkeren op het web. Niemand minder dan John "Finn" Boyega doet alle modi en features van het tweede deel uit de doeken.

Daarnaast maakte Electronic Arts ook bekend wat we mogen verwachten van de Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition:

  • Access to play *Star Wars* **Battlefront II on November 14 - a 3-day head start
  • Upgraded versions of all 4 trooper classes (Officer, Assault, Heavy, and Specialist)
  • 4 epic ability upgrades - one for each trooper class
  • nstant weapon unlocks and weapon modifications for each trooper class
  • Exclusive Kylo Ren - and Rey-themed looks, inspired by *Star Wars™* **: *The Last Jedi™*
  • Epic ability modifiers for Kylo Ren and Rey
  • An epic ability modifier for the Millennium Falcon
Releasedatum
17/11/2017
Beschikbaar voor
