Overslaan en naar de inhoud gaan
Skip to navigation
c
Menu
9lives
g
Zoeken
e
Forum
d
Login
Zoek games, reviews, ...
Suggesties
legendofzeldabreathofthewild
ghostreconwildlands
horizonzerodawn
nintendoswitch
babe van de week
Platformen
PC
Xbox One
Xbox 360
PS3
PS4
Wii U
Mobile
Hardware
Nieuws
Previews
Reviews
Specials
Babe van de week
Hardware
Video
Games
Releasekalender
Speel
Wedstrijden
Social media
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Wekelijkse update
Privacy
Nieuws
Video
Wedstrijden
filmtrailer
Retromania
hardware
e32017
9livestv
Video
Vuurgevechten in Stephen King’s The Dark Tower
di 11/07/2017
0
0
Video
3D-sidescroller Pharaonic verschijnt op 22 september
di 11/07/2017
0
0
Video
Allereerste gameplay-beelden voor Wild West Online
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
Pokken Tournament DX krijgt twee nieuwe trailers
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
Cinematic launch trailer voor Fortnite
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
Digital Extremes' Warframe gaat voor open spelwereld
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
Herbeleef WOII in Hell Let Loose reveal trailer
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne komt in augustus
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
Monster Hunter: World krijgt gloednieuwe gameplay-video
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
Neem je aartsvijand mee naar Middle-earth Shadow of War
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
Infinite Warfare Absolution DLC nu beschikbaar
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
F1 2017 Classic Car Reveal: Alonzo's 2006 Renault R26
ma 10/07/2017
0
0
Video
Twaalf minuten Fire Emblem Warriors-gameplay
za 08/07/2017
0
0
Video
Keepers aan de macht in PES 2018-gameplay
za 08/07/2017
0
0
Video
Ontdek The Depths in Little Nightmares-DLC
vr 07/07/2017
0
0
Video
Voormalige BioShock-ontwikkelaars teasen City of Brass
vr 07/07/2017
0
0
Video
Bowlen in Tekken 7? Het kan!
vr 07/07/2017
0
0
Video
Destiny 2 console open bèta begint 21 juli
do 06/07/2017
0
0