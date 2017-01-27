Sci-fi action RPG The Surge zal een release krijgen in mei van dit jaar delen ontwikkelaar Deck 13 en uitgever Focus Home Interactive ons mee. Wanneer in mei, begin, midden of eind dat houden ze daar nog even geheim. Wat we wel kunnen bevestigen is dat deze game verschijnt op PS4, Xbox One en pc.

Naast deze aankondiging vonden we ook een nieuwe CGI-trailer in onze mailbox waarin we samen met hoofdpersonage Warren zijn eerste werkdag beleven bij CREO, de megacorporation wiens missie het is om een wereld die op de rand van de ondergang staat, te redden...

"Warren’s first day coincides with a catastrophic event deep inside CREO, during the routine surgical operation meant to graft, through flesh and bone, the exo-suit required for the company's employees," legt Deck 13 uit. "This disastrous event marks the first in a series of brutal events, turning this first day at CREO into a hellish nightmare of robots gone haywire, crazed employees with fried cranial implants, and artificial intelligence all wanting Warren dead."

Je weet hoe dat gaat. Op een dag vind je de job van je leven... en dan begint de miserie... Vraag het maar aan Warren...