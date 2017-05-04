Het gespreksonderwerp nadien was echter de video die de organisatie maakte over de aanwezige meisjes in de zaal. Volgens sommigen voyeuristisch en sexistisch genoemd...

De organisatie kwam zelfs met een officieel statement hierover.

Hello everyone,



As producer and showrunner, I want to apologize on behalf of PGL for airing the clip that closed the broadcast of the Kiev Major.



A lot of people were disappointed and the high expectations set for us were not met. We let you down, and the clip does not reflect PGL's values, team diversity or broadcast philosophy.



We have the utmost respect for the Dota 2 community and, going forward, the video production workflow will be improved with additional checks and quality filters to ensure that mistakes like this will not happen again.



Everything we do is for the community and your feedback is and always will be very important to us.



Thank you for helping us do better next time.

Wij laten het echter niet aan ons hart komen, en genieten samen met jullie van deze mooie beelden...