Deze uitbreiding is na de winter-update dus meteen ook de tweede grote update voor het succesvolle Planet Coaster. Hierin stellen de makers tal van nieuwe attracties, een extra feature en nog veel meer voor. Deze patch komt in de vorm van een automatische update op Steam.

Wil je meer weten over deze patch? Check dan onderstaande lijst met features:

New Rollercoasters

Steel Hydra: Feel the G-force aboard Planet Coaster’s first suspended swinging coaster.

Trident: Go there and back again with the first of Planet Coaster’s two new shuttle coasters.

Bakasura: Trident’s bigger, badder brother is a thrilling inverted boomerang coaster.

New Tracked Ride

‘Speed’ Go Karts. Design your own karting tracks using Planet Coaster’s powerful track editor and see your guests put pedal to the metal! Who will win and who will spin?

New Flatrides

Elixir Machine: 360 degrees of spinning, swinging, twisting, upside-down insanity.

Big Wheel: An iconic favorite from the golden age of theme parks.

ZoZo: The long-armed ZoZo is another addition to Planet Coaster’s lineup of vintage classics.

New Features

Crime and security: Dissatisfied guests may vandalize park scenery, and pickpockets will infiltrate your park to steal other guests’ cash. Keep your law-abiding guests safe with security staff and CCTV cameras.

Dueling coasters: Up to five rollercoasters can be launched simultaneously to duel it out on the tracks.

Ride prestige: A revamp to Planet Coaster’s prestige system lets park managers rebrand older rides to give them a boost, all visualized on a beautiful new Ride Reputation timeline.

New building components: Over 150 new options for creators including animatronics, fencing and security cameras.

Bigger blueprints: Blueprints are upgraded, doubling from 2,000 to 4,000 pieces per blueprint.

Three new Scenarios: Challenge your managerial skills in ‘Chief Beef’s Raceway’, ‘Oak Island’ and ‘Downtown’.

And much more: Planet Coaster’s Spring Update also includes fixes and quality of life upgrades for all players including UI updates and new browser and search options.