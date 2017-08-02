Video

Waarom een plaspauze in PUBG levensgevaarlijk is...

wo 02/08/2017
0
0
Video

Indrukwekkende cinematic open bèta-trailer Dreadnought

wo 02/08/2017
0
0
Video

Path Of Fire-expansie aangekondigd voor Guild Wars 2

wo 02/08/2017
0
0
Video

Grimmige Fall of Light gamescom-trailer

wo 02/08/2017
0
0
Video

Leven als een viking in Valnir Rok

wo 02/08/2017
0
0
Video

Soedesco komt met Real Farm Sim

di 01/08/2017
0
0
Video

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus-hoofdrolspeler in rolstoel

di 01/08/2017
0
0
Video

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption mikt op Dark Souls-fans

di 01/08/2017
0
0
Video

Cinematic launch trailer Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun

di 01/08/2017
0
0
Video

Resident Evil Revelations 1 en 2 komen naar Nintendo Switch

di 01/08/2017
0
0
Video

Rocket League op de originele PlayStation ziet er zo uit

ma 31/07/2017
0
0
Video

GTA V-mod neemt ons mee naar de ruimte

ma 31/07/2017
0
0
Video

22 minuten aan Knack 2-gameplay duiken op

ma 31/07/2017
0
0
Video

Escape from Tarkov - Closed bèta launch trailer

ma 31/07/2017
1
0
Video

Middle-earth: Shadow of War - The Agonizer-trailer

vr 28/07/2017
0
0
Video

PUBG winnen als Agent 47 doe je zo

vr 28/07/2017
0
0
Video

Straks begint de LawBreakers open bèta

vr 28/07/2017
0
0
Video

Altijd al willen weten hoe het voelt om te sterven?

vr 28/07/2017
2
0