Ravenwest R1 gebruikt heel wat mods voor Grand Theft Auto V om de vijfde iteratie uit deze Rockstar-franchise aan ons voor te stellen. De trailer lijkt op een E3-video en de maker ervan verzon zelfs een verhaallijn om de aankondiging nog officiëler te maken:

“Set in Los Santos, Midnight Club 5 is set before the event of GTA 5. You will play as Franklin during his pre-repo job. Franklin has a big name in the city, he is known for his great street racing skill and outrunning the Five-O in a unbelievable way. Only now, there is a new kid in town who, surprisingly also has good racing skills. He is called Lamar and now it’s your job to show him who is the real boss!”

Voorlopig moeten we het hiermee doen, maar misschien volgt er ooit wel een echt vervolg, eenmaal Rockstar klaar is met Red Dead Redemption 2?