Op zich is games publishing niets nieuws voor de mediagroep waar het oorspronkelijke YouTube kanaal tot uitgroeide. Onder de noemer Rooster Teeth Games ontwikkelde en publiceerde het collectief alvast een eigen game, RWBY: Grimm Eclipse, op PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc. Het uitgeversluik wordt op die manier dus eerder uitgebreid dan opgericht. Er komen nu ook titels van onafhankelijke ontwikkelaars onder de Rooster Teeth-vlag.

Aftrappen doet de uitgever met Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza War, van Invisible Collective. Dat is een twin-stick shooter die in het voorjaar in de (virtuele) rekken zou moeten liggen.

Rooster Teeth-directeur Michael Hadwin roept indie-ontwikkelaars op om contact op te nemen met de media groep. "We invite the aspiring, stellar, creative indie developers around the world to contact Rooster Teeth Games and pitch their best content and games to us. We are eager to share access to the vast potential audiences within the Rooster Teeth community, and to publish and deliver new and exciting content to gamers worldwide, starting with Battlesloths."