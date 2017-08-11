Warcraft 3 krijgt testservers ... Na 15 jaar!

Zo verwonderlijk is het eigenlijk niet. Zelfs vorig jaar kreeg het realtime-strategiespel nog een update, maar dat er nu plots de inbreng van spelers wordt gevraagd, mag gerust enkele vraagtekens oproepen. Het betreft echter grote veranderingen die worden getest, iets wat gevoelig kan liggen in een spel dat al zovele jaren door diehard fans wordt gespeeld.
Er worden namelijk wijzigingen getest voor de map pools voor 1vs1, 2vs2, 3vs3, 4vs4 en de free-for-all-modi. Ook qua balanceringsopties is het niet min. Onder de afbeelding krijg je een overzicht.
- Balanced creep camp difficulty progression from early to late game
- Balanced creep drop tables for better item progression from early game to late game
- Item diversity: Varied Level 1 though 6 charged items and Level 1 through 6 permanent items
- Balanced all start locations: total amount and starting distance from lumber, equal amount of spacing, equal size choke points, et cetera
- Balanced expansion distance from start locations
- Decluttered points of interest to reduce visual competition during gameplay
- Retextured map surfaces for better visual clarity – both on screen and mini-map
- Minimized the size of trees and doodads that obstructed player view of points of interest
- Added cliff lines or deep water to edges of the map – removing hard edges (aesthetic choice for immersion)
- Properly placed trees and doodads on the pathing grid: full-cell Medium Grid to half-cell Medium Grid alternate
- Removed the rolling shoreline waves from rolling hills to remove the noise the waves created – remains for cliff shores
Daarnaast houdt Blizzard volgende elementen in het oog:
- We are aware Warcraft 3 matchmaking is a bit long in the tusk; we will be improving matchmaker logic for a future patch
- Automated Tournaments and Ladder Board are not functional for PTR
- Latency was improved with 1.28, but still needs work to meet modern standards