De kans dat je intussen Resident Evil VII: Biohazard uitspeelde, zit er zonder twijfel dik in. Om de levensduur van de game zo goed en zo kwaad mogelijk te verlengen, brengt Capcom nu al de tweede DLC voor het spel op de markt. Xbox One-spelers moeten echter nog even geduld uitoefenen.

De DLC ligt nu voor PS4 in de virtuele rekken.

Banned Footage: Volume 2 volgt een maand na de release van de eerste downloadbare uitbreiding en voegt drie nieuwe hoofdstukken toe aan de campagne van de survival horror-titel.

Dit is wat je te wachten staat:

21: There's something wrong with the Bakers' son Lucas. He likes to play games with his captives, and his newest playmate is you. You'd better be lucky at cards, because each time you lose, you'll be giving up something a lot more valuable than money…

Gain new insight into the people the Bakers used to be. This banned footage reveals the tragedy that led to the events in RE7's main story. Extra Mode – Jack’s 55th Birthday: Check out the lighter side of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. In this extra game mode, jolly ol' Jack has a hankering for some grub on this special day, his 55th birthday! Search the house, fight off enemies, and find enough food to fill Jack's belly and make this the best birthday ever!

Note: This extra game mode does not support PlayStation®VR.

Onze reviewer Ronald nam voorzichtig het woord meesterwerk in de mond in zijn review van de base game en Yannick was ook lovend over de eerste Banned Footage-uitbreiding. Of deze tweede toevoeging dezelfde standaard haalt, ondervind je vanaf vandaag op PlayStation 4 en binnen tien dagen op Xbox One, op 24 februari.