De pc-versie van The King of Fighters XIV wordt nog dit jaar verwacht. Dat heeft ontwikkelstudio SNK via Twitter bevestigd.

Het videospel is al sinds augustus vorig jaar voor PlayStation 4 beschikbaar. De port volgt redelijk snel, en om de nodige foutencontrole in te bouwen, mogen we binnenkort een bètaversie onder handen nemen. Later deze maand zal de pre-orderpagina live gaan, alsook de gesloten bèta aanvangen.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV STEAM EDITION has been officially announced!

