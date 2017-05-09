Het videospel is al sinds augustus vorig jaar voor PlayStation 4 beschikbaar. De port volgt redelijk snel, en om de nodige foutencontrole in te bouwen, mogen we binnenkort een bètaversie onder handen nemen. Later deze maand zal de pre-orderpagina live gaan, alsook de gesloten bèta aanvangen.
