PC-versie The King of Fighters XIV nadert

di 09/05/2017
Michael
0 reacties

De pc-versie van The King of Fighters XIV wordt nog dit jaar verwacht. Dat heeft ontwikkelstudio SNK via Twitter bevestigd.

Het videospel is al sinds augustus vorig jaar voor PlayStation 4 beschikbaar. De port volgt redelijk snel, en om de nodige foutencontrole in te bouwen, mogen we binnenkort een bètaversie onder handen nemen. Later deze maand zal de pre-orderpagina live gaan, alsook de gesloten bèta aanvangen. 

 

Releasedatum
26/08/2016
Beschikbaar voor
Gamefiche
Review
7,0
Score

King of Fighters XIV

Doet wat moet

di 23/08/2016
0
0

