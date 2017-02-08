Hieronder kort samengevat wat deze patch zoal met zich meebrengt.

· Server Browser — This new feature is an extension of Overwatch's Custom Game mode, allowing you to adjust the settings on various maps, modes, and heroes, creating your own tailor-made server

· Capture the Flag — Capture the Rooster has been Overwatch’s most popular brawl, and now it’s here to stay as the ongoing Capture the Flag game mode in the Arcade

· Hero Updates — Plenty of improvements have been made to Overwatch’s heroes, including Bastion, which is now stronger and more flexible with the move of power from Configuration: Sentry to Recon

Dit is dus kort samengevat. Ben je een trouwe Overwatch-speler en wil je absoluut alles weten over de inhoud van deze patch, dan kunnen we niet anders dan je aan te raden om naar de officiële pagina met de patch notes te gaan.