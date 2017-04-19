Zo kunnen ze onder andere aan de slag met de bloedmooie maar van een onheilspellende naam voorziene Duke O' Death, en keren een aantal wagens terug waaronder de Marshall Monster Truck, Dodo Seaplane, Kraken Submarine, Imponte Dukes Car, Declasse Stallion Car, Blista Compact Car en Hatchet.

Je krijgt dubbele GTA$ en RP en een flinke korting op Executive Offices, Progen Itali GTB, Truffade Nero, Dewbauchee Specter, Karin Armored Kuruma, HVY Insurgent, Karin Technical, Benefactor Turreted Limo, Benny's Upgrades, Body Armor en al de munitie.

Through May 1st, keep a close eye on your iFruit as the full cast of the Los Santos underworld will be paying Double GTA$ & RP on all Contact Missions. You don’t have to wait for someone to slide into your DMs with offers of work though - you can still launch these missions at any time via the Job menu. If you're jonesing for some buy and supply action, capitalize on a hefty 25% off Offices & 50% off Special Cargo Warehouses. Earn a 25% bonus payout on Special Cargo Deliveries and make short work of your rival Organizations with discounts on armored and armed vehicles.

Dit feestje gaat door van 18 april tot en met 1 mei.