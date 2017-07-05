Gekend vijandig ras duikt op in ME: Andromeda-update

wo 05/07/2017
Michael
0 reacties

Herinner jij je de Batarians nog? Dit onvriendelijke, soms zelf vijandige ras uit de originele Mass Effect-trilogie lijkt ook naar Andromeda te komen. Dat kunnen we althans afleiden van een tweet die via het officiële Twitter-kanaal werd verspreid.

De volgende multiplayer-update lijkt zo dichterbij te komen. We mogen sowieso de Platinum-moeilijkheidsgraad voor de APEX-multiplayer verwachten, en de Batarians zullen daarnaast een speelbaar ras worden. Of zij een speciaal voordeel in-game zullen krijgen weten we niet, maar met zoveel ogen zou meer accuratesse wel mogen.

Releasedatum
23/03/2017
Beschikbaar voor
Gamefiche
Video

Sara Ryder schittert in nieuwe Mass Effect Andromeda-trailer

vr 24/03/2017
0
0

Dit zijn Bioware's plannen voor Mass Effect: Andromeda

wo 05/04/2017
0
0

Game Over voor Mass Effect-serie?

do 11/05/2017
1
0
r
Assassin's Creed-anime in de maak
Haalt Activision ook Spyro van onder het stof?
 s