Roccat lanceert binnenkort een gesloten alpha.

Het spel, dat de naam Sick City meekrijgt, is een strategische 4v4-game die de mosterd haalt bij titels als Company of Heroes en Commandos. De kersverse gamesontwikkelaar hoopt voor dit project veel community feedback te vergaren en lanceert alvast een gesloten alpha.

Zo omschrijft Roccat het spel:

"A post-apocalyptic battle for ultimate domination rages in the streets of Sick City. Your faction will compete for control of Aimo, the mysterious crystalline energy source that fuels their campaigns for victory. Tactical building-to-building combat, up to 4v4 squad-based street fights and resource control all culminate in a single goal - bring the heat, and own the streets of Sick City."

De hardware-producent-goes-developer zegt alvast wat ervaren talent uit Hamburg (de thuisbasis van het bedrijf) te hebben vergaard. Over wie het net gaat, weten we niet, maar de kans bestaat dat het gaat over mensen uit Goodgame of Bigpoint. Beide Hamburgse studios, waarvan de eerste bekend is van Goodgame Empire en de tweede van Battlestar Galactica Online.