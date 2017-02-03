Dark Souls III patch landt volgende week woensdag

Een nieuwe patch voor de sadomasochistische actiegame Dark Souls III verschijnt volgende week woensdag. De focus ligt op het fixen van enkele PvP-problemen.

Terwijl de patch zich vooral focust op enkele glitches en bugs, zit er ook een meer impactvolle wijziging tussen. Voortaan kun je niet meer invaded worden tijdens boss battles; een mogelijkheid die bij sommige spelers voor enige frustraties zorgde.

Dit is de volledige lijst van fixes en wijzigingen:

  • Fixed issue where a player could invade another player during a boss battle.
  • Fixed issue where an enchantment could be applied to weapons which normally could not be enchanted.
  • Fixed issue where, when items are used while casting magic, display glitches could occasionally occur.
  • Fixed issue where it was possible to cancel immediately into a second magic spell after casting the first one.
  • Fixed issue where the first part of a skill action could be skipped.
  • Fixed issue where a single item could be used indefinitely.

De patch lanceert volgende week woensdag, op 8 februari. Da's meer dan een dikke maand voor de launch van de tweede DLC, The Ringed City.

