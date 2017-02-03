Dit is de volledige lijst van fixes en wijzigingen:
- Fixed issue where a player could invade another player during a boss battle.
- Fixed issue where an enchantment could be applied to weapons which normally could not be enchanted.
- Fixed issue where, when items are used while casting magic, display glitches could occasionally occur.
- Fixed issue where it was possible to cancel immediately into a second magic spell after casting the first one.
- Fixed issue where the first part of a skill action could be skipped.
- Fixed issue where a single item could be used indefinitely.
De patch lanceert volgende week woensdag, op 8 februari. Da's meer dan een dikke maand voor de launch van de tweede DLC, The Ringed City.