Funcom heeft de officiële pc-specs bekend gemaakt voor Conan Exiles. Conan Exiles maakt zijn intrede via Steam’s Early Access programma op 31 januari. Als jij van plan bent de game te spelen op pc, dan raden we je aan zeker de onderstaande pc-specs in acht te nemen.

Hieronder dus de pc-vereisten om te kunnen genieten van deze veelbelovende MMO waar ook wij stiekem heel erg naar benieuwd zijn.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 64 Bit/ Windows 8 64 Bit/ Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) or AMD equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 7 64 bit / Windows 8 64 bit / Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5/i7 3.0 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Additional Notes: Recommended to run the game on Ultra settings