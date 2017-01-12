Hieronder dus de pc-vereisten om te kunnen genieten van deze veelbelovende MMO waar ook wij stiekem heel erg naar benieuwd zijn.
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 64 Bit/ Windows 8 64 Bit/ Windows 10 64 Bit
Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz or AMD equivalent
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) or AMD equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 35 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 7 64 bit / Windows 8 64 bit / Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Core i5/i7 3.0 GHz or AMD equivalent
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 35 GB available space
Additional Notes: Recommended to run the game on Ultra settings