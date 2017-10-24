Bethesda dropt pc-specs Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus vlak voor de launch

Hieronder het uitgebreide overzicht. Het valt al bij al nog mee op het eerste zicht. Maar als je toch moet upgraden, dan zal je snel te werk moeten gaan.
PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
Minimum
- CPU: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)
- Storage: 55GB
- Additional Requirements: Steam account and broadband internet connection for activation and installation
- AMD GPU drivers no longer support Windows 8.1
Recommended
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-9370 or better
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or better
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 64-Bit
- Storage: 55GB
Additional Requirements: Steam-account en breedbant internetverbinding voor de activatie en installatie van de AMD GPU-drivers die niet langer ondersteuning bieden voor Windows 8.1
PC ADVANCED SETTINGS AND FEATURES
Uncapped Framerate
De idTech 6-engine ondersteunt een uncapped framerate.
Aspect Ratios
- 4:3
- 16:9
- 16:10
- 21:9 (ultra widescreen)
Resolution
Ondersteuning voor 4K-resolutie
Field of View Slider
70 FOV to 120 FOV
Advanced Visual Settings
- Lights
- Shadows
- Directional Occlusion
- Reflections
- Decals
- Motion Blur
- Image Streaming
- Volumetric Quality
- Decal Filtering
- Deferred Rendering
- Chromatic Aberration
- Depth of Field
- Resolution Scaling
- Vulkan-ondersteuning
Controls
- Full keyboard and mouse rebinding options
- Separate controller and mouse/keyboard sensitivity settings
Anti-Aliasing Options
We have a range of anti-aliasing options including, but not limited to:
- TAA
- FXAA
- SMAA
- TSSAA
Colorblind Modes
- Protanopia
- Deuteranopia
- Tritanopia