Bethesda dropt pc-specs Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus vlak voor de launch

Eind deze week is het zover, dan kunnen we opnieuw heerlijk knallen met de legendarische B.J., en dat in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. De game verschijnt niet alleen op consoles, maar ook op het platform dat de saga groot heeft gemaakt, de pc! Maar wat zijn nu de pc-specs eigenlijk? We hebben er lang op moeten wachten, maar nu, vlak voor de launch, geeft Bethesda ze eindelijk vrij.

Hieronder het uitgebreide overzicht. Het valt al bij al nog mee op het eerste zicht. Maar als je toch moet upgraden, dan zal je snel te werk moeten gaan.

PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum

- CPU: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

- RAM: 8 GB

- OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

- Storage: 55GB

- Additional Requirements: Steam account and broadband internet connection for activation and installation

- AMD GPU drivers no longer support Windows 8.1

Recommended

- CPU: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-9370 or better

- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or better

- RAM: 16 GB

- OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 64-Bit

- Storage: 55GB

Additional Requirements: Steam-account en breedbant internetverbinding voor de activatie en installatie van de AMD GPU-drivers die niet langer ondersteuning bieden voor Windows 8.1

PC ADVANCED SETTINGS AND FEATURES

Uncapped Framerate

De idTech 6-engine ondersteunt een uncapped framerate.

Aspect Ratios

- 4:3

- 16:9

- 16:10

- 21:9 (ultra widescreen)

Resolution

Ondersteuning voor 4K-resolutie

Field of View Slider

70 FOV to 120 FOV

Advanced Visual Settings

- Lights

- Shadows

- Directional Occlusion

- Reflections

- Decals

- Motion Blur

- Image Streaming

- Volumetric Quality

- Decal Filtering

- Deferred Rendering

- Chromatic Aberration

- Depth of Field

- Resolution Scaling

- Vulkan-ondersteuning

Controls

- Full keyboard and mouse rebinding options

- Separate controller and mouse/keyboard sensitivity settings

Anti-Aliasing Options

We have a range of anti-aliasing options including, but not limited to:

- TAA

- FXAA

- SMAA

- TSSAA

Colorblind Modes

- Protanopia

- Deuteranopia

- Tritanopia