Dat het populaire survival avonturen fenomeen voor de tweede opeenvolgende keer op de eerst plaats staat is geen verrassing meer, sinds zijn release op PS4 breidt het succes van deze titel alleen maar uit. Een van de eerste kleppers van 2017, namelijk Resident Evil, wist dan weer een mooie tiende plaats te scoren.
Wil je graag weten welke titels er nog allemaal wisten te scoren in januari, of waar jouw favoriet staat, dan moet je de lijst hieronder zeker eens checken.
PS4
- ARK: Survival Evolved (1)
- Rocket League (5)
- Grand Theft Auto V (3)
- Battlefield 1 (2)
- Mortal Kombat X (Re-entry)
- FIFA 17 (4)
- EA Sports UFC 2 (15)
- Battlefield 4 (RE)
- Star Wars Battlefront (RE)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (New)
DLC
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack (4)
- Star Wars Battlefront – Season Pass (3)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass (6)
- Rocket League – Vulcan (1)
- Rocket League – Masamune (10)
- Fallout 4 – Nuka-World (7)
- Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack (8)
- Fallout 4 – Far Harbor (11)
- Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack (16)
- Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop (13)
PS3
- Grand Theft Auto V (2)
- FIFA 17 (1)
- Battlefield 4 (4)
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (5)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue (RE)
- Need for Speed Rivals (7)
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship (10)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse (9)
- Goat Simulator (6)
- Minecraft (3)
PlayStation VR
- Batman: Arkham VR (2)
- PlayStation VR Worlds (1)
- Job Simulator (4)
- Robinson: The Journey (New)
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (5)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (RE)
- The Brookhaven Experiment (New)
- Driveclub VR (3)
- Sports Bar VR (8)
- Pinball FX2 VR (New)
PS Vita
- Persona 4 Golden (1)
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss (6)
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship (8)
- Darkest Dungeon (New)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy (5)
- Hotline Miami (7)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 (RE)
- Ratchet & Clank 3 (RE)
- Minecraft (2)
- Gravity Rush (RE)
PS1/PS2 Classics
- Crash Bandicoot (1)
- Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped (2)
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back (3)
- CTR: Crash Team Racing (4)
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (5)
- Spyro The Dragon Trilogy (6)
- Canis Canem Edit (10)
- Final Fantasy VIII (8)
- Final Fantasy IX (9)
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2 (RE)