Deze 100 games krijgen meteen Xbox One X-verbeteringen

zo 20/08/2017
Michael
0 reacties

Het lijstje is uitgebreid. Microsoft kondigde alle games aan die op de lanceringsdag van de Xbox One X verbeteringen krijgen. 's Werelds meest krachtige console, die op 7 november verschijnt, staat tijdens gamescom in de kijker en dit is het eerste belangrijke nieuwtje daaromtrent.

Ontwikkelaars kiezen zelf welke verbeteringen ze aan hun game willen toevoegen via de Xbox One X-patch. Dat kan gaan van 4K-resolutie tot anisotropic filtering, HDR en betere textures. Hieronder de lijst!

 

GamePublisher
A Plague Tale: InnocenceFocus Home Entertainment
AnthemElectronic Arts
ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)Studio Wildcard
AshenAnnapurna
Assassin’s Creed OriginsUbisoft
AstroneerSystem Era
BattleriteStunlock Studios
BelowCapybara
Black DesertPearlAbyss Corp.
BrawloutAngry Mob Games
Chess UltraRipstone Publishing
Code VeinBandai Namco Entertainment
Conan ExilesFuncom
Crackdown 3Microsoft Studios
Danger ZoneThree Fields Entertainment LTD
Dark and LightSnail Games
Darksiders IIITHQ Nordic
Dead Rising 4Capcom
Deep Rock GalacticCoffee Stain
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil EditionActivision Blizzard
Dishonored 2Bethesda
Dishonored: Death of the OutsiderBethesda
Disneyland AdventuresMicrosoft Studios
Dovetail Games Euro FishingDovetail Games Ltd
Dragon Ball Fighter ZBandai Namco Entertainment
Dynasty Warriors 9KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
FIFA 18Electronic Arts
ElexTHQ Nordic
Elite: DangerousFrontier Developments Plc.
EVERSPACEROCKFISH Games GmbH
F1 2017Deep Silver
Fable FortuneMediatonic Ltd.
Fallout 4Bethesda
Farming Simulator 17Focus Home Entertainment
Final Fantasy XVSquare Enix
FirewatchCampo Santo
For HonorUbisoft
Forza Horizon 3Microsoft Studios
Forza Motorsport 7Microsoft Studios
Gears of War 4Microsoft Studios
GravelMilestone
Halo 5: GuardiansMicrosoft Studios
Halo Wars 2Microsoft Studios
Hand of Fate 2Defiant Development
Hello NeighbortinyBuild LLC
HitmanSquare Enix
Homefront: The RevolutionDeep Silver
Injustice 2Warner Bros.
Jurassic ParkFrontier Developments Plc.
Killer InstinctMicrosoft Studios
Killing Floor 2Tripwire Interactive LLC
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceDeep Silver
Life is Strange: Before the StormSquare Enix
Madden NFL 18Electronic Arts
Mafia III2K Games
Mantis Burn RacingVooFoo Studios Ltd.
Metal Gear SurviveKonami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Metro: ExodusDeep Silver
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarWarner Bros.
Minecraft: Xbox One EditionMicrosoft Studios
Minion MastersBetaDwarf
Monster Hunter: WorldCapcom
NBA 2K182K Games
Need for Speed PaybackElectronic Arts
OobletsGlumberland
Ori and the Will of the WispMicrosoft Studios
Outcast – Second ContactBigben
Outlast 2Red Barrels
PaladinsHi-Rez Studios
Path of ExileGrinding Gear Games
Pixar RushMicrosoft Studios
PlayerUnknown’s BattlegroundsBluehole Ginno Games, Inc.
Portal Knights505 Games
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Project Cars 2Bandai Namco Entertainment
Quantum BreakMicrosoft Studios
Raiders of the Broken PlanetMercury Steam
Railway EmpireKalypso
Real Farm Simulator 2017SOEDESCO
ReCoreMicrosoft Studios
Resident Evil 7: BiohazardCapcom
RimeTequila Works
RobloxRoblox
Robocraft InfinityFreejam Ltd.
Rocket LeaguePsyonix
Sea of ThievesMicrosoft Studios
Slime RancherMonomi Park, LLC
SmiteHi-Rez Studios
Sonic ForcesSega
Star Wars Battlefront 2Electronic Arts
State of Decay 2Microsoft Studios
SteepUbisoft
Strange BrigadeRebellion Developments
Super Lucky’s TaleMicrosoft Studios
SuperhotSuperhot
Surviving MarsParadox Interactive
Tennis World TourBigben
The Artful EscapeAnnapurna
The Crew 2Ubisoft
The Darwin ProjectScavenger Studio
The Elder Scrolls Online: MorrowindBethesda
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionBethesda
The Last NightRaw Fury
The Long DarkHinterland
The SurgeFocus Home Entertainment
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntCD Projekt
Titanfall 2Electronic Arts
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon WildlandsUbisoft
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionUbisoft
Train Sim WorldDovetail Games Ltd
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the EdgeBigben
WarframeDigital Extremes
Warhammer: End Times – VermintideFatshark AB
We Happy FewGearbox
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusBethesda
World of TanksWargaming
WRC 7 FIA World Rally ChampionshipBigben
Zoo TycoonMicrosoft Studios
Hardware

Iedereen kan nu Xbox Insider Program-lid worden

vr 11/08/2017
0
0

Microsoft gaat Achievements fundamenteel wijzigen

vr 11/08/2017
0
0

Trials Fusion en meer via Games with Gold in augustus

di 25/07/2017
0
0
Kingston HyperX Cloud Revolver S
Topper op alle vlakken
 s